Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Former Mandera East MP Hassan elected County Assembly speaker

Published

MANDERA, Kenya, Sep 22 – Immediate former Mandera East Member of Parliament Omar Mohamed Hassan has been elected County Assembly Speaker unopposed.

Hassan was declared speaker-elect after being the sole nominee in the assembly which has 36 members from the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Outgoing speaker Mohamed Adan Khalif is the new Governor.

UDM party leader Ali Roba was elected Senator.

The Deputy Speaker Mohamed Guro was also elected unopposed after three rivals withdrew their candidature.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

DP Gachagua flags off subsidized fertilizers to counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 22 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says govt in talks with stakeholders to ensure affordable, accessible fertilizers to farmers across Kenya....

55 mins ago

Kenya

Police holding Singapore National after Sh12mn heroin found on him

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Police are holding a Singaporean after four kilograms of heroin valued at Sh12 million was found on him. The...

2 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto joins Biden in rooting for an expanded Security Council as part of UN reforms

President Ruto noted that the current UNSC membership structure providing for five permanent members wielding veto power and 10 non-permanent members elected by regional...

2 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto discusses regional peace, food insecurity with US Secretary of State Blinken

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – President William Ruto on Wednesday met with the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelined of...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to migrate to EAC biometric e-passport by Nov 30

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 22 – The government has reminded Kenyan passport holders to acquire the new East African Community (EAC) biometric e-passport by November...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Raila calls crisis ODM meeting to iron out differences over House Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has called for an urgent Parliamentary Group meeting next week to iron out thorny...

4 hours ago

JOBS

President Ruto seeks public participation in CASs posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited members of the public to give their views on the proposed establishment...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto calls for global efforts to enhance ICT infrastructure in developing countries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto has called for global efforts in enhancing Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) in developing countries. Speaking...

15 hours ago