Former Mandera East MP Hassan elected County Assembly speaker

MANDERA, Kenya, Sep 22 – Immediate former Mandera East Member of Parliament Omar Mohamed Hassan has been elected County Assembly Speaker unopposed.

Hassan was declared speaker-elect after being the sole nominee in the assembly which has 36 members from the United Democratic Movement (UDM).

Outgoing speaker Mohamed Adan Khalif is the new Governor.

UDM party leader Ali Roba was elected Senator.

The Deputy Speaker Mohamed Guro was also elected unopposed after three rivals withdrew their candidature.