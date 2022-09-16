Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Former KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion/FILE

Kenya

Former KNUT boss Sossion claims CBC outcome based, not competency based

Published

NAIROBI KENYA, Sept 16 – Former Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion now claims the curriculum being taught in schools has never been ‘competency-based’ but ‘outcome-based.’

During an interview with Citizen TV on Friday, Sossion alleged that Kenyans are deluding themselves since the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) was not approved by parents and children, thus it is incorrect.

“What we have in this country, what we have under implementation is not CBC as such. There has never been CBC in our classroom,” he said. “Teachers have never been teaching CBC, they are teaching outcome-based curriculum.”

According to Sossion, the country made a mistake as evidenced by the growing problems and loud outcry against the CBC saying the professionals should have been given the freedom to develop and design an effective program.

“We are cheating ourselves as a country because there has never been CBC in our classes, teachers are teaching outcome-based curriculum,” he stated.

“When a curriculum is not accepted by parents and children are not excited about it, it’s a wrong curriculum.”

Sossion continued by claiming that the CBC was hastily and politically imposed and that there had been no discussions or summative evaluation of the curriculum.

“You cannot do a pilot between June 2017, and you end the piloting in October 2017 without even a summative evaluation report and you are talking of ruling it out the next year,” he said.

“We missed many things, and we will continue missing. Now we have an opportunity to remedy this through this committee review that taskforce will be domiciled to the president.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The fate of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) now lies with a task force set to be launched next week by new President William Ruto who took over leadership on Tuesday.

Ruto said he will set up a Task Force to establish the viability of the program launched by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

The program has been heavily criticized by stakeholders who accused Kenyatta’s administration of failing to involve them in its formulation.

The system was designed to replace 8-4-4.

“There is a robust conversation on education and in particular the implementation of the CBC curriculum. Public participation is critical in this matter, and I will establish an education reform task force which will be launched in the following weeks,” President Ruto said, breathing fresh air into the sector that has witnessed numerous changes in the past years when he served as Deputy President under Kenyatta.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

EDUCATION

Ruto review Education curriculum, says public participation key n implementing CBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – The fate of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) now lies with a task force set to be launched next week...

3 days ago

EDUCATION

Govt to release guidelines for placing learners transitioning to High School

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 27 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says the government will on Friday release guidelines to place learners as they transition...

July 27, 2022

EDUCATION

KUCCPS places 1,831 students on TTCs to be trained on CBC curriculum

CBC implantation has faced headwinds with the main challenges being lack of adequate infrastructure and teaching personnel trained on the CBC curriculum.

June 25, 2022

CBC

CBC learners are hands-on, more useful compared to 8-4-4 counterparts: Mandago

Mandago said a majority of parents and other Kenyans were ready to embrace the new education programme if well implemented since the programme would...

March 9, 2022

Competence Based Curriculum

Magoha orders contractors to deliver CBC classrooms ahead of March 7 transition

NAIROBI, Kenyatta, Feb 14 – The government has ordered Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) contractors working on 6,400 classrooms countrywide to ensure the completion of...

February 14, 2022

County News

Kieni MP links funding gap for education sector to increased investment in healthcare

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Chairperson of the House Budget Committee Kanini Kega has attributed the shortage of funds to support the implementation...

February 7, 2022

CBC

Govt to unveil Sh8bn budget for 10,000 additional classrooms

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the allocation of Sh8 billion to support construction of 10,000 additional classrooms to support...

October 20, 2021

Kenya

Sossion declares support for Ruto and his UDA party

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11-Firebrand trade unionist Wilson Sossion has vowed to support Deputy President William Ruto in his presidential bid next year. Sossion, who...

October 11, 2021