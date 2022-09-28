Connect with us

EDUCATION

Form 4 students commence selecting courses on KUCCPS platform

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Form Four students across Kenya have begun selecting the courses they wish to pursue in universities and colleges next year under government sponsorship.

This follows the opening of the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service’s (KUCCPS) schools portal for the applications.

KUCCPS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Mercy Wahome stated the students should apply so as to benefit from career guidance from their teachers who have been trained by KUCCPS on the process.

Since July 2022, the KUCCPS has sensitized 43,079 secondary school students from 92 schools in 29 counties and trained 4,505 career teachers working in 45 counties on career guidance.

“All secondary schools shall, on behalf of their candidates collect, collate and submit through the School Portal, the applications for placement to Universities and Colleges following the procedure given in the website,” said Wahome.

The applications commenced on September 19, 2022 and will close on November 30, 2022,according to a letter from KUCCPS to all secondary school principals.

Each candidate is required to pay an application fee of Ksh. 500 through their schools. The minimum admission requirements for Degree programmes is C+, Diploma C-, Craft Certificate D and Artisan Certificate D- (minus) and below in KCSE.

“This is the best time for the students to interact with KUCCPS officers and seek guidance as they choose courses,” said Wahome.

KUCCPS  placement criteria is based on merit and affirmative action with Principals required to collect and collate the candidates’ email and telephone contact details and submit them with the applications.

“In conformity with the provisions of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, KUCCPS applies affirmative action criteria based on gender, marginalised and disability criteria. Only those candidates who apply through the KUCCPS portal will be considered for government sponsorship,” Wahome said.

At the same time, KUCCPS is concurrently holding career guidance activities in secondary schools across the country. This will to enable KUCCPS to reach the students with placement information in future.

Dr. Wahome added that for career guidance and other important placement information, applicants should visit KUCCPS service desks in the Huduma Centres .

The centers will be available in Nairobi (GPO), Mombasa, Kisumu, Nyeri, Garissa, Kitui, Eldoret, Kakamega, Meru, Kitale, Thika, Isiolo, Narok, Laikipia and Nakuru or visit the Placement Service website www.kuccps.ac.ke and/or send an email to ceo@kuccps.ac.ke.

