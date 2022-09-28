Focus now shifts to National Assembly ahead of CS nominees’ vetting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Following the unveiling of President William Ruto’s 22-member Cabinet on Tuesday, focus now shifts to National Assembly as the House readies to conduct approval hearings for the nominees.

President Ruto is on Thursday set to address the joint sitting of the 13th Parliament paving way for its subsequent sittings.

Once the House commences its sittings, Speaker Moses Wetangula will notify the members of the nominations.

Subsequently, he will transmit the names of the nominees to the House Committee on Appointments who will be tasked to conduct the hearings.

Before holding the hearings, the Committee once constituted shall notify the candidate and the public of the time and place for the holding of the approval hearing at least seven days prior to the hearing.

The Committee will conduct the hearings within 21-days and table its report before the House recommending the approval or rejection of a nominee.

All the 22 nominees are set to be approved by the House notably as the Kenya Kwanza administration holds the majority of the seats in the House.

The earliest the Cabinet will be fully in place is in November 2021.

Among those appointed were political allies whose support helped ensure Ruto, who served as deputy president in the former government, took the top job after an acrimonious campaign.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The president thanked those who “worked and walked this journey to victory”.

“Because of their contribution, because of their decision to work with us under very difficult circumstances, we won this election,” Ruto told reporters.