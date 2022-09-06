Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Focus now on Assumption of office committee after Supreme Court verdict validating President-Elect Ruto’s win

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Following the Supreme Court verdict validating President-Elect William Ruto’s victory, focus no shifts to his swearing in ceremony to be presided over by the Assumption of Office Committee.

The role of the committee is to organise the necessary facilities and the personnel for the president-elect and coordinate the briefings of the new head of State by relevant public officers.

The Assumption of Office of the President Committee held its inaugural meeting on August 12, three days after Kenyans went to the polls to elect President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor.

Kinyua said that the new president’s inauguration date would be declared a public holiday.

Members of the committee include, Interior minister Fred Matiangi, Chief of Kenya Defence Forces Gen Robert Kibochi, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, alongside eight Principal Secretaries.

President-Elect Ruto has nominated outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei and UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina as his representatives in the Committee.

On Monday, the Directorate of Public Communications officers led by the Director Mulei Mulai inspected the media facilities at the Kasarani Stadium where he will be inaugurated.

“Directorate of Public Communications officers led by the Director @MuleiMuiainspect media facilities at @StadiaKasarani in preparation for the Assumption of Office of the President ceremony to be held on Tuesday 13th September, 2022.”

The law dictates that upon the declaration of the final results of a presidential election, the Assumption of the Office of President Committee shall ensure the President-elect and
Deputy President-elect are accorded adequate security.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Under the Assumption to the Office of the President Act 2012, which streamlines the transfer of
presidential power, public officers are compelled to share information with the
President-elect.

The assumption of office is overseen by a committee headed by the Secretary of the Cabinet and other state officials in various ministries.

The committee’s role is not limited to overseeing the transitional issues and the swearing-in ceremony but other roles, including planning security for the President-elect and his
deputy.

This team is expected to prepare the swearing-in programme. The inauguration must be done in Nairobi and the day is a public holiday. The oath of office should be taken between 10am
and 2pm.

The Act has a requirement for the handing over of instruments of power and authority, which are a sword and the Constitution.

The Deputy President-elect also takes his oath into office before the Chief Justice and only then is an inauguration speech delivered by the new President.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

World leaders congratulate President-Elect Ruto after Supreme Court verdict upholding victory

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 6 – Global leaders have continued congratulating President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court unanimously upheld his August 9 victory. United...

25 mins ago

Kenya

Kalonzo, Wetangula to battle for Speaker’s post in National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, are among the lawmakers who have expressed...

31 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Museveni phones Ruto as furious Uhuru sustains months-long blockade

The 7-minute speech shared by State House hours after Ruto's address to the nation came even as reports emerged that Ruto's call to President...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Supreme Court verdict proves IEBC Conducted Free and Fair Polls – Chebukati

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 5 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati now says the Supreme Court Judgment upholding the win of...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto: I will call Uhuru to discuss transition. We haven’t talked for months

Ruto made the comment shortly after the Supreme Court certified his victory even as State House remained silent on his election as President on...

17 hours ago

Kenya

‘Time to move on’ Kenyans say after court upholds Ruto win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Jubilant supporters of Kenya’s president-elect William Ruto took to the streets Monday after his election victory was upheld by...

18 hours ago

Kenya

President-Elect Ruto extends ‘hand of brotherhood’ to election rivals

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – President-elect William Ruto on Monday pledged to extend “a hand of brotherhood” to his rivals after the Supreme Court upheld...

18 hours ago

World

Kenya Supreme Court upholds Ruto’s presidential vote win

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 5 – Kenya’s Supreme Court on Monday upheld William Ruto’s victory in the August 9 presidential election, ending weeks of political...

19 hours ago