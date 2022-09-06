Focus now on Assumption of office committee after Supreme Court verdict validating President-Elect Ruto’s win

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Following the Supreme Court verdict validating President-Elect William Ruto’s victory, focus no shifts to his swearing in ceremony to be presided over by the Assumption of Office Committee.

The role of the committee is to organise the necessary facilities and the personnel for the president-elect and coordinate the briefings of the new head of State by relevant public officers.

The Assumption of Office of the President Committee held its inaugural meeting on August 12, three days after Kenyans went to the polls to elect President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor.

Kinyua said that the new president’s inauguration date would be declared a public holiday.

Members of the committee include, Interior minister Fred Matiangi, Chief of Kenya Defence Forces Gen Robert Kibochi, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, alongside eight Principal Secretaries.

President-Elect Ruto has nominated outgoing Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei and UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina as his representatives in the Committee.

On Monday, the Directorate of Public Communications officers led by the Director Mulei Mulai inspected the media facilities at the Kasarani Stadium where he will be inaugurated.

“Directorate of Public Communications officers led by the Director @MuleiMuiainspect media facilities at @StadiaKasarani in preparation for the Assumption of Office of the President ceremony to be held on Tuesday 13th September, 2022.”

The law dictates that upon the declaration of the final results of a presidential election, the Assumption of the Office of President Committee shall ensure the President-elect and

Deputy President-elect are accorded adequate security.

Under the Assumption to the Office of the President Act 2012, which streamlines the transfer of

presidential power, public officers are compelled to share information with the

President-elect.

The assumption of office is overseen by a committee headed by the Secretary of the Cabinet and other state officials in various ministries.

The committee’s role is not limited to overseeing the transitional issues and the swearing-in ceremony but other roles, including planning security for the President-elect and his

deputy.

This team is expected to prepare the swearing-in programme. The inauguration must be done in Nairobi and the day is a public holiday. The oath of office should be taken between 10am

and 2pm.

The Act has a requirement for the handing over of instruments of power and authority, which are a sword and the Constitution.

The Deputy President-elect also takes his oath into office before the Chief Justice and only then is an inauguration speech delivered by the new President.