Kisumu Floods. /COURTESY

County News

Flash floods displace Kisumu families following heavy rains

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 8 – Flash floods has displaced hundreds of Kisumu families following heavy downpour currently being witnessed in Western Kenya.

Most rivers have broken their banks affecting families living downstream.

Locals in Nyalenda estate living along River Wigwa that drains into Lake Victoria appealed for immediate help.

A village elder, Jackson Nyaori stated that the county and the national government must act with speed to rescue the affected families.

Nyaori pointed out that most families abandoned their homes last night as flashfloods wreaked havoc.

He stated that they are staring at water borne diseases like cholera, which he says should be arrested by dispatching medicines to the affected people.

“I appeal to the government to come to our aid by offering essential services to our people,” he said.

Another local, Washington Otieno says there is need for continuous clean-up of the river to allow for free flow of water into the lake.

Otieno pointed out that the government should direct the youth engaged in the Kazi Mtaani to clean up the river.

“In the past, the clean-up was done by the government, and we witnessed no flashfloods, we need more support,” he said.

Most pupils failed to report to school as a result of the floods as most manmade bridges were washed away.

In some areas, the heavy rainfall left a trail of destruction, bringing down mud walled houses.

Two families in Manyatta lost their houses but there were no casualties recorded.

