Farmers urged to visit NCPB depots for subsidized fertilizer

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Farmers have been urged to visit the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCBP) depots to get the subsidized fertilizer at a reduced cost.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, farmers can get a 50kg bag of listed fertilizers at various prices.

The Ministry further indicated that individual farmers will be entitled to a maximum of 100- 50Kg bags.

DAP fertilizer will be sold at Sh3,500, CAN Sh2,875, UREA Sh3,500, NPK Sh3,275, MOP Sh1775, Sulphate of Ammonia Sh2,220.

During his inauguration speech, President William Ruto lowered the prices of fertiliser from Ksh6,500 for a 50-kilogram bag to Ksh3,500. 

President Ruto noted that the new prices would come into effect next week as his administration works on transforming the agricultural sector in the country. 

He shunned the practice of hoarding used to increase the prices of commodities and called upon the county governments to ensure fertiliser is available to local farmers. 

“For the short rains, we have already made arrangements to make 1.4 million bags of fertilisers available at Ksh3,500 for a 50 kg bag – down from Ksh6,500.” 

