Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ezekiel Mutua/FILE

Kenya

Ezekiel Mutua says Kigame wrong over clergy prominence in President Ruto’s govt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezekiel Mutua says Kenya needs God contrary to the views expressed by gospel singer Reuben Kigame.

Kigame on Thursday claimed that President William Ruto’s administration was overdoing religion citing the swearing-in ceremony where the clergy was given prominence.

Mutua however stated that Kenya needs God to restore its moral fabric.

“This country needs God. We had sunk so low and thrown morality to the dogs.” Mutua tweeted.

Mutua also accused the outgoing administration of relegating religion to the periphery.

“Reuben Kigame is wrong. If he thinks the Ruto administration is overdoing religion, then the previous administration was overdoing the opposite,” he stated.

Mutua urged Kenyans to also work hard and not just rely on heavenly intervention.

Kigame had questioned the position of religion in President Ruto’s swearing in ceremony saying evangelists were overrepresented. 

The singer urged President Ruto to get ready to treat all religions equally as provided for in the constitution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

”I know I will be bashed but I need to be truthful and accountable to the nation. I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion. While we acknowledge the hand of God in bringing us this far, the presidency must observe Article 27 of the constitution,” he stated.

He also urged the church that was instrumental to the victory of President Ruto to also get ready to play the watchdog role over excesses of his regime.  

“The church should congratulate the king but also be prepared to tell the king that he is naked should he be,” he stated.

President Ruto and his wife have since his swearing-in hosted droves of religious leaders with Tanzanian choir Zabron Singers, Ghanian Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, Ian Ndlovu and his wife Evangelist Angel Ndlovu calling on them. 

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Treasury Designates IG as Accounting Officer for NPS

Nairobi, Kenya, September 16 – The Treasury has designated the Inspector General of Police to be the Accounting Officer of the National Police Service...

44 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

US Embassy Announces Expanded Waiver Program for Non-immigrant Visas

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 16 – The United States Embassy in Nairobi announced Friday that it had expanded the Interview Waiver Program for nonimmigrant visas...

1 hour ago

Kenya

DP Gachagua meets Raila at Mombasa airport

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has held a rare meeting with Azimio leader Raila Odinga, days after the long-time Opposition...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto to chair Kenya Kwanza parliamentary group meeting in Naivasha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 -President William Ruto is Friday expected to chair the Kenya Kwanza Alliance parliamentary group meeting that is set to deliberate...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome Gazettes 123 Judges and Magistrates to Hear Poll Petitions

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 16 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted Judges and Magistrates to hear election petitions arising from last month’s General Election....

2 hours ago

Kenya

Shame on Judiciary, we can lead one million march to take them home, Raila says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has lashed out at the Judiciary for what he termed as ‘issuing...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua hits out at DCI, says officers abuse positions

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hit out at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) saying officers there have been...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Concern as forced labor becomes prevalent with nearly 4 in a thousand people enslaved

Women and girls account for 11.8 million of those in forced labor. More than 3.3 million of all those in forced labor are children.

22 hours ago