Ezekiel Mutua says Kigame wrong over clergy prominence in President Ruto’s govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ezekiel Mutua says Kenya needs God contrary to the views expressed by gospel singer Reuben Kigame.

Kigame on Thursday claimed that President William Ruto’s administration was overdoing religion citing the swearing-in ceremony where the clergy was given prominence.

Mutua however stated that Kenya needs God to restore its moral fabric.

“This country needs God. We had sunk so low and thrown morality to the dogs.” Mutua tweeted.

Mutua also accused the outgoing administration of relegating religion to the periphery.

“Reuben Kigame is wrong. If he thinks the Ruto administration is overdoing religion, then the previous administration was overdoing the opposite,” he stated.

Mutua urged Kenyans to also work hard and not just rely on heavenly intervention.

Kigame had questioned the position of religion in President Ruto’s swearing in ceremony saying evangelists were overrepresented.

The singer urged President Ruto to get ready to treat all religions equally as provided for in the constitution.

”I know I will be bashed but I need to be truthful and accountable to the nation. I think the Ruto administration is overdoing religion. While we acknowledge the hand of God in bringing us this far, the presidency must observe Article 27 of the constitution,” he stated.

He also urged the church that was instrumental to the victory of President Ruto to also get ready to play the watchdog role over excesses of his regime.

“The church should congratulate the king but also be prepared to tell the king that he is naked should he be,” he stated.

President Ruto and his wife have since his swearing-in hosted droves of religious leaders with Tanzanian choir Zabron Singers, Ghanian Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng, Ian Ndlovu and his wife Evangelist Angel Ndlovu calling on them.