President William Ruto took over from Uhuru Kenyatta on September 13, 2022.

Top stories

Exit Uhuru, enter President William Samoei Ruto

MOSES MUOKI

Published

President William Samoei Ruto took over power from Uhuru Kenyatta on September 13, 2022 after defeating the former president’s preferred successor Raila Odinga in the August 9, 2022 election.

Tens of thousands of people joined regional heads of state at a packed stadium in Nairobi to watch him take the oath of office, with many spectators clad in the bright yellow of Ruto’s party, cheering loudly and waving Kenyan flags.

