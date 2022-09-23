Exiled Lawyer Miguna to jet back home Oct 25

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced that he will jet back into the country next month.

The lawyer who once served as a political adviser to ODM Raila Odinga was deported to Canada in 2018 following controversies surrounding his citizenship.

Through a post on his Twitter account Miguna has stated that he will touch down in Nairobi on the night of October 25th.

“After nearly 5 years of forced BARBARIC EXILE, I’m returning home. Departing from Toronto: October 24, 2022. Arrival at JKIA, Nairobi: October 25, 2022 at 8:20 PM. See you, everyone,” read the tweet.

The self proclaimed Commander of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ran into headwinds with the government after he administered oath to Odinga as the “people’s president” in January 2018.

Previous Attempts by Miguna to fly back to Kenya were thwarted by what he termed as red alerts imposed on him by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

According to his lawyer Khaminwa the government refused to comply with a court order requiring them to facilitate Miguna’s return.

“Many court orders have been issued, none of them has been obeyed. The courts have issued more than 8 orders in regards to the Miguna matter. None has been obeyed” said Khaminwa.

Earlier this week he was finally issued with his Kenyan Passport a clear sign that the new regime under president William Ruto is willing to let him fly back.

In an interview with BBC Swahili Ruto had promised as a matter of priority to allow Miguna return to Kenya if he clinched the presidency.