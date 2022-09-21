Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

EU disburses Sh845mn in support of legal aid services in Kenya

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 21 – The European Union has disbursed Sh845 million to support free legal aid services to the vulnerable communities in Kenya.

The funds are meant to help support those facing challenges of succession, constitutional petitions, sexual offences, land matters, eviction, children, and divorce matters.

The team is dealing with all matters, except taxation, debt recovery, bankruptcy, defamation and those involving artificial persons.

According to the team leader Chimweme Mangani, the funds will greatly assist the National Legal Aid Services (NLAS) in discharging its mandate.

Mangani says access to legal aid has been a challenge in the past and the project will go in a long way in bridging the gap.

Mangani who is in charge of the programme for legal aid empowerment and delivery (PLEAD) says the project started in 2020.

Mangeni told the press in Nyalenda slums in Kisumu on Wednesday that the project is being implemented in 21 selected counties across the country.

He says Kisumu is one of the implementing sites, where they are organizing legal aid clinics next to the people as a way of sensitizing the public on the need to embrace free legal aid.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Judiciary to partner with Senate to ensure devolution works – Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The Judiciary has pledged to partner with the Senate to ensure the devolved system of Government works optimally. Speaking...

2 mins ago

Kenya

Lobby group wants President Ruto to rescind directive on exclusive cargo transport via SGR

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Okoa Mombasa has urged President William Ruto to immediately rescind two government directives that require cargo at the Port...

17 mins ago

County News

Women traders in Kisii cushion themselves from high living costs through savings group

KISII, Kenya, Sep 21 – In Kisii town market, 55-year-old Mary Nyaboke is busy cutting her kales (Sukuma wiki) as she waits for customers...

29 mins ago

Kenya

Light aircraft crash-lands at Nairobi National Park, but no injuries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – A light aircraft crash landed at the Nairobi National Park shortly after it had taken off from the Wilson...

47 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya, Jamaica to partner in strengthening conference tourism sectors 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Kenya through the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) will collaborate with Jamaica to strengthen the conference tourism sectors in both countries....

1 hour ago

Kenya

Ebola Alert: Govt urges vigilance at border points following death in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The Ministry of Health has issued an Ebola alert following the death of one person who died in Uganda...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Call toll free number 1551 to report corruption-related incidents – EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has released a free toll number 1551 where Kenyans can now report incidents...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Critical Infrastructure and Public Spaces Protection against Terror Attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – On this date nine years ago, in Westgate mall located in the suburbs of Westlands Nairobi, people were going...

4 hours ago