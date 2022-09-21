EU disburses Sh845mn in support of legal aid services in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 21 – The European Union has disbursed Sh845 million to support free legal aid services to the vulnerable communities in Kenya.

The funds are meant to help support those facing challenges of succession, constitutional petitions, sexual offences, land matters, eviction, children, and divorce matters.

The team is dealing with all matters, except taxation, debt recovery, bankruptcy, defamation and those involving artificial persons.

According to the team leader Chimweme Mangani, the funds will greatly assist the National Legal Aid Services (NLAS) in discharging its mandate.

Mangani says access to legal aid has been a challenge in the past and the project will go in a long way in bridging the gap.

Mangani who is in charge of the programme for legal aid empowerment and delivery (PLEAD) says the project started in 2020.

Mangeni told the press in Nyalenda slums in Kisumu on Wednesday that the project is being implemented in 21 selected counties across the country.

He says Kisumu is one of the implementing sites, where they are organizing legal aid clinics next to the people as a way of sensitizing the public on the need to embrace free legal aid.