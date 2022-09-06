Envoys congratulate President-Elect Ruto, terming Kenya a mature democracy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Embassies and High Commissions in Kenya have issued a joint statement congratulating President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court upheld his August 9 victory.

The statement was issued by Embassies and High Commissions of USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

The envoys assured that they will work in coordination with the president-elect and his new administration.

“Following the Supreme Court of Kenya’s ruling yesterday, we would like to congratulate Dr. William Samoei Ruto on being elected to serve the Republic of Kenya as its fifth President,” the joint statement read.

At the same time, they have lauded the conduct of independent institutions during and after the election saying they conducted themselves in the spirit of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law.

“From a peaceful campaign and transparent tallying to formal dispute mechanisms being followed and their verdicts being respected, Kenya continues to show the world how to be a modern, democratic nation,” they said.

Global leaders also congratulated Ruto following the Supreme Court verdict that settled the challenged filed by long-time Opposition leader Raila Odinga who had claimed that his victory was stolen.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said America looks forward to working with the new government and deepening the two nations’ longstanding partnership for the benefit of Kenyans and Americans alike.

While commending Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and other candidates for abiding by the Supreme Court ruling, Blinken said that transparent electoral processes and the peaceful adjudication of disputes are testaments to the strength of democratic institutions

“The United States and Kenya share a strong and longstanding partnership based on a commitment to democracy, security, and economic prosperity. We look forward to enhancing this partnership with President Ruto and his new government,” Blinken said in a statement.

United Kingdom’s Minister for Africa Vicky Ford while congratulating the President-elect said she looks forward to strengthening the British-Kenya strategic partnership.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni telephoned Ruto after the verdict stating that he is looking forward to working with him to strengthen our Strategic Partnership in advancing the EAC agenda.

Burundi’s President Variste Ndayishimiye also reiterated his congratulations to the President-elect.

“Your leadership will be the cornerstone for the reinforcement of the historical relations of our countries while fostering the regional integration,” Ndayishimiye said.

African Union (AU) Commission’s Chairperson Moussa Faki while congratulating Ruto also saluted the leadership of Azimio leader, Raila Odinga for respecting the Supreme Court ruling.

The Chairperson also commended the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta for what he described his strong and impactful leadership during his tenure of office.

“The Chairperson further wishes to congratulate the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya, and all national stakeholders, for their collective efforts and exemplary conduct in holding peaceful elections up to the final outcome of the election petition by the Supreme Court of Kenya,” Faki said.

Faki stated that the AU will continue supporting Kenya in her journey to deepen the country’s democracy, constitutionalism, good governance and sustainable development.