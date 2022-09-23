Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A nurse examines a patient for Ebola in Uganda in July, 2019. Photo/AFP-FILE.

Kenya

Ebola deaths in Uganda climb to four

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – A total of four people have died from the highly contagious Ebola virus in Uganda, where the authorities declared an outbreak earlier this week, health officials said on Friday. 

“Three new deaths were recorded,” the health ministry said in a statement, raising the toll from one to four after the country’s first fatality from the virus since 2019 was reported on Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed cases now stood at 11 after four more infections were confirmed in the last 24 hours, the officials said. 

It was not immediately clear if the 11 cases included the four fatalities. 

Nineteen others suspected of contracting Ebola were receiving treatment at a hospital, the ministry added. 

“The Ministry of Health Rapid Response Teams remain on ground to list and follow up contacts to the confirmed cases,” it said, urging increased vigilance. 

Authorities declared an outbreak in the central district of Mubende on Tuesday, announcing the death of a 24-year-old man.

Travel restrictions on non-essential work and a ban on large public gatherings have been imposed in Mubende, health ministry spokeswoman Emma Ainebyoona told AFP on Friday. 

The first victim had tested positive for the relatively rare Sudan strain of the virus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

There have been seven previous outbreaks of the Sudan strain, including four times in Uganda and thrice in Sudan, according to the WHO. 

Uganda, which shares a porous border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has experienced several Ebola outbreaks, most recently in 2019 when at least five people died.

The DRC last month recorded a new case in its violence-wracked east, less than six weeks after an epidemic in the country’s northwest was declared over.

– Difficult to contain –

Ebola is an often fatal viral haemorrhagic fever. The death rate is typically high, ranging up to 90 percent in some outbreaks, according to the World Health Organization.

First identified in 1976 in the DRC (then Zaire), the virus, whose natural host is the bat, has since set off a series of epidemics in Africa, killing around 15,000 people.

Human transmission is through body fluids, with fever, vomiting, bleeding and diarrhoea the main symptoms.

Outbreaks are difficult to contain, especially in urban environments.

People who are infected do not become contagious until symptoms appear, which is after an incubation period of between two and 21 days.

At present there is no licensed medication to prevent or treat Ebola, although a range of experimental drugs are in development and thousands have been vaccinated in the DRC and some neighbouring countries.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The worst epidemic in West Africa between 2013 and 2016 killed more than 11,300 alone. The DRC has had more than a dozen epidemics, the deadliest killing 2,280 people in 2020.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gachagua says govt to review CBC with aim of improving it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the Government will review the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) with the aim of improving...

4 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly adds 10 more committee to expedite legislative work

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – The 13th Parliament will work with an additional ten committees to discharge parliamentary work, according to changes in the...

3 hours ago

business

Top cooking oil brands still in retail market despite KEBS recall

In a letter earlier addressed to the Retail Traders Association of Kenya on Friday, KEBS recalled the edible oil brands citing non-compliance to standards...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Miguna announces changes in Home-coming date to Mashujaa Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced a fresh date for his much-anticipated return to Nairobi after spending five years...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kamau Karori, Charles Kanjama, Eric Mutua conferred Senior Counsel titles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Lawyers Kamau Karori, Charles Kanjama and Eric Mutua have been conferred with senior counsel titles. In a gazette notice...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Sakaja defends cutting down of iconic tree along Kenyatta Avenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has defended the County from public attacks after staff cut down branches of the iconic...

6 hours ago

Kenya

ODM says united despite disagreements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Despite the ongoing infighting in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the political outfit has maintained that there are no...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

24 Kenyans rescued from traffickers in Laos amid concerns over illegal organ extraction

Kenya's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the 24 were part of an unknown number of mostly young Kenyans suspected to be working in...

8 hours ago