A man is vaccinated against Ebola outside the Afia Himbi Health Centre in Goma on July 15, 2019/ AFP

Kenya

Ebola Alert: Govt urges vigilance at border points following death in Uganda

Published

Kenya

Call free toll number 1551 to report corruption-related incidents – EACC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has released a free toll number 1551 where Kenyans can now report incidents...

8 mins ago

Kenya

Critical Infrastructure and Public Spaces Protection against Terror Attacks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – On this date nine years ago, in Westgate mall located in the suburbs of Westlands Nairobi, people were going...

36 mins ago

Kenya

How Kenyatta govt spent Sh54.68bn without MPs approval

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Revelations that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime spent Sh54.68 billion as he prepared to leave office has raised concerns over...

1 hour ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: President Ruto to deliver first UN General Assembly address at 9.00pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto is on Wednesday scheduled to make his inaugural address at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA)...

1 hour ago

Kenya

21 constituencies to lose out from Sh44bn NG-CDF cash sharing formula

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Some 21 constituencies will lose millions in allocations from the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) in the new...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s administration furnishes Miguna with a new passport ending 4-year wait

The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Nassir, port stakeholders discuss reversion of port services to Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on Tuesday held talks with port stakeholders after President William Ruto’s directive on reverting port...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Oraro elected Kisumu County Assembly Speaker

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 20 – Elisha Jack Oraro, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party favorite, has been elected as the third Speaker of Kisumu...

20 hours ago