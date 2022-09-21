Kenya
Ebola Alert: Govt urges vigilance at border points following death in Uganda
NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has released a free toll number 1551 where Kenyans can now report incidents...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – On this date nine years ago, in Westgate mall located in the suburbs of Westlands Nairobi, people were going...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Revelations that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime spent Sh54.68 billion as he prepared to leave office has raised concerns over...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – President William Ruto is on Wednesday scheduled to make his inaugural address at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA)...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Some 21 constituencies will lose millions in allocations from the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) in the new...
The self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader was deported in March 2018 after swearing in then opposition leader Raila Odinga as the People’s President.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir on Tuesday held talks with port stakeholders after President William Ruto’s directive on reverting port...
KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 20 – Elisha Jack Oraro, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party favorite, has been elected as the third Speaker of Kisumu...