EACC says it recovered Sh22.8bn in 3 years, affirms commitment to degrade graft cartels

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 24 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered stolen funds and property worth Sh22.8 billion in the last three years.

The anti-corruption watchdog said in a statement Saturday that it also averted the loss of public funds totaling Sh32.5 billion through disruption of corruption networks over the same period.

The agency pointed out that it is also pursuing forfeiture of assets worth Sh33 billion in various courts across the country.

“In the same period, EACC has concluded 501 investigations on corruption and related offences,” EACC said.

The investigations in question according to EACC, include high-impact cases involving nine former and or current Governors, Principal Secretaries, Senators, Members of the National Assembly and Managing Directors of State Corporations.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against graft saying it will execute its mandate without external or internal influences.

“EACC remains firmly focused on its constitutional mandate and will continue to undertake its functions professionally, objectively and without any regard to a person’s political or any other affiliation,” EACC said.

One of the latest recoveries came on July 29 when the anti-corruption agency reclaimed grabbed public land valued at Sh430 million after the Environment and Land Court in Nairobi’s Milimani ruled in its favor.

The land had been reserved for an interchange along Mombasa Road and Nairobi’s Eastern Bypass at Cabanas.

According to the anti-graft body, the land in question was illegally allocated in 2001 by former Commissioner of Lands Sammy Mwaita.

Lady Justice Loice Komingoi of the Environment and Land Court ruled in favour of EACC findings of a fraudulent scheme where Wak Ltd, a private entity, was illegally allocated the 0.8979Ha public land even before it was registered as a company.

In a bid to sustain its anti-graft agency, EACC directed newly appointed State officers to declare their wealth within thirty days as part of measures to address the runaway graft.

In a circular, the anti-graft agency said the wealth declaration by the state officer will also cover the spouse and children under the age of 18 years.

The Commission cited the Public Officer Ethics Act, on the mandatory requirement to declare their wealth within 30 days of assuming office.

It noted failure to declare or making a false declaration amounts to a criminal offence and those culpable will be liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding sh1 Million or up to 1 year imprisonment or to both.

“Each newly elected, nominated or appointed State Officer, or any officer exiting Government following the August election to declare wealth of him/herself, spouse(s) and children under 18 years, within 30 days,” EACC stated.