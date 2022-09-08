EACC directs newly appointed State officers to declare wealth

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – The Ethic Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has directed newly appointed State officers to declare their wealth within thirty days.

In a circular, the anti-graft agency said the wealth declaration by the state officer will also cover the spouse and children under the age of 18 years.

The Commission cited the Public Officer Ethics Act, on the mandatory requirement to declare their wealth within 30 days of assuming office, and that failure to declare or making a false declaration amounts to a criminal offence and is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding sh1 Million or up to 1 year imprisonment or to both.

“Each newly elected, nominated or appointed State Officer, or any officer exiting Government following the August election to declare wealth of him/herself, spouse(s) and children under 18 years, within 30 days,” EACC stated.

The agency explained that declaration of wealth by state and public officers is crucial in the fight against corruption.

“Wealth declaration by public officials provides crucial information to law enforcement bodies, especially in the recovery of unexplained wealth or corruptly acquired assets,” EACC stated.

The Commission has in recent months seized property and millions of money held by state and public officers, suspected to be proceeds of corruption.

Just last week, the commission filed a suit in the High Court to recover sh 36,270,032 paid by Homa Bay County Assembly to Hartland Enterprises Limited, a private contractor, for work not done.

The Commission was also recently allowed to freeze 9 prime properties and 11 motor vehicles belonging to Michael Ajwang, City Hall Procurement Officer believed to have received over sh.40 million in bribes from tender deals since 2014.

The officer’s total salary for the period is estimated at sh 2.1 million.

As part of measures of curbing corruption in the counties, the commission on August 25, 2022 signed integrity codes with all newly elected Governors, in the presence of High Court judges.

Following the integrity pledge, EACC committed to supporting the new administrations to strengthen accountability systems and seal loopholes that permit corruption.