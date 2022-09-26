E-learning feat: History made as USIU-Africa fully online MBA class among 1,339 Graduands delivered at its 44th commencement ceremony

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 26 – The United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) has today made history in the local higher education space with the graduation of its first cohort of students who pursued their Masters of Business Administration (MBA) that was delivered fully online.

The class comprising twelve graduands was part of more than 1,339 graduates who received their degrees in various Undergraduate and Postgraduate and Doctorate disciplines at the premier University’s 44th Commencement (graduation) ceremony.

At the colourful ceremony presided over by outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof. Freida Brown and newly appointed Vice Chancellor Prof. Margee Ensign, the University leadership confirmed plans to enhance its e-learning learning programs to meet growing market demand.

The Principal Secretary of University Education and Research Mr. Evans Atambo, who graced the Commencement Ceremony, lauded USIU-Africa for taking the lead in developing e-learning solutions to complement traditional higher education delivery options.

“The graduation of this first cohort of Postgraduate students who have undertaken their studies online from start to finish is encouraging and provides a good proof point that the delivery of quality e-learning at the higher education level is possible in Kenya,” Mr. Atambo said.

USIU-Africa received regulatory approval to deliver the fully online MBA program from the Commission for University Education (CUE) in 2020. The program is designed for online delivery and virtual examination within five semesters (approximately 18 months) and is powered by a range of learning resources, including e-books, e-journals and other e-resources from the University’s online library.

Speaking at the commencement ceremony, outgoing Vice Chancellor Prof. Freida Brown said that this graduating class also featured the first cohort of Bachelor of Arts in Animation and the Bachelor of Science in Epidemiology and Biostatistics.

“Congratulations to the graduating Class of 2022. You are the future global leaders not only here in Kenya but across the entire continent and beyond. We are so proud of you and look forward to hear the impact that you will create in your life journey,” said Prof. Ensign who brings to her new position a distinguished scholarly and administrative reputation from both the United States and Africa.

In its recently launched 2021-2026 Strategic Plan, the University outlined plans to strengthen its enrolment rates by more than 32% while diversifying the range of market-driven courses delivered as part of its institutional growth plans. The Strategic Plan also highlights a blueprint to secure and intensify the University’s revenue mobilization efforts to finance its academic delivery programs while leveraging its robust Information Technology Systems.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The University also aims to transition 85% of its students into the labour market through market-driven programs that meet the 21st-century industry needs. As part of its strategic plan, the institution will triple external research funding and productivity by 2026.