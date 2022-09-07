Connect with us

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale. /FILE.

Kenya

Duale says 4 dissenting IEBC commissioners must vacate office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale says Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Vice-Chairperson Juliana Cherera and three Commissioners must vacate their offices.

The four disowned the results of Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, released on August 15, citing opaqueness in the verification process.

On his twitter handle, Duale indicated that they acted in pure blatant gross violation of the Constitution and the law for attempting to subvert the will of the people through fabrications.

He now wants them held accountable individually and collectively and thrown out of office on the grounds of gross misconduct and violation of the Constitution.

More to follow…

