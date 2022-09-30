Connect with us

DP Gachagua's elder brother. /COURTESY

Kenya

DP Gachagua to hold service for late elder brother Reriani

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is on Friday scheduled to hold a special service for his late elder brother Jackson Reriani Gachagua.

The service which President William Ruto is expected to attend will be held at the private home of his deputy in Karen at 3.00 pm (EAT).

Jackson Reriani died on Saturday at his Mathira home after a short illness.

The late Reriani was the only surviving brother to Gachagua after the passing of the former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua back in 2017, and that of James Reriani Gachagua in May 2022.

“The news of your passing hit me hard. I now remain alone among the sons of Kirigo,” Deputy President Gachagua eulogized his brother.

Reriani final meeting and prayers will be held on Saturday at the same venue.

His cortege will leave Jamii Nursing Hospital Mortuary in Karatina on Tuesday – when he will be buried.

Reriani will be buried at his Hiriga home in Ruguru Ward, Mathira Constituency in Nyeri County.

