Don’t involve me in your internal affairs, I am just here to observe: Museveni at President Ruto’s inauguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – “Don’t involve me in your internal affairs,’ was the sentiments of the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni as he tried to dissect the challenges affecting Africa leadership.

While congratulating President William Ruto, he cited the speech made by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua while buttressing issues facing the continent which elated the crowd as they shouted with joy interrupting his speech.

It remained unclear what had pushed the crowd to make noise as the Head Of State was busy narrating how he had bumped into a local show dubbed Kivumbi on KTN News.

A section of the crowd was heard shouting ‘Toboa’ which means reveal interrupting the speech of President Museveni.

“I was scanning and I watched something called KTN News, Kivumbi and am glad with statement of the Vice president elected because he was talking about real challenges of African counties and its leadership,”President Museveni stated as the crowd made noise interrupting his flow of speech

“Don’t involve me in your internal affairs, me I just want to observe a few things,” he continued right after.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had made an emotive and hard hitting speech which narrated the troubles the Kenya Kwanza Alliance surmounted before they could scale up to presidency.

President Museveni however avoided taking that path and instead talked of how the Kivumbi program on KTN News was on point in talks of sharing power and resources.

He lauded the young man on the show who had raised critical points of political ideology vs politics of identity.

The Ugandan President challenged the leaders of the African continent to focus on weath creation so as to foster prosperity.

“According to my experience of 60 years, I would advise the continent that prosperity comes from wealth creation and its doesn’t come from natural resources,” President Museveni said.