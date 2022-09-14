Connect with us

Diana Chepkemboi (centre) who had been detained in Saudi Arabia was received at the JKIA by family and friends on September 6, 2022.

Kenya

Diana Chepkemoi resumes studies at Meru University under full scholarship

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

MERU, Kenya, Sep 14 – Diana Chepkemoi who returned from Saudi Arabia Tuesday last week has already resumed her studies at the Meru University of Science and Technology, under a full scholarship.

She was captured while entering the University’s main campus on Wednesday, where she had deferred her studies in search of greener pastures in Saudi Arabia, so as to fend for her five siblings and raise funds to offset her mother’s medical bills.

Chepkemoi was rescued by the Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia where she was working as a househelp following a public outrage, after photos of her looking emaciated surfaced on social media.

Upon her return, the Meru University of Science and Technology offered her a job and full scholarship so as to allow her to complete her studies as well as earn some income.

On Tuesday the Meru University VC  Prof. Odhiambo received her from the Bomet County Offices before she rejoined the campus.

“I thank Bomet County for fulfilling their promise and the Meru University family for taking me back. I now have the chance to pursue my career and live to my full potential,” Chepkemoi said.

Diana said she left Kenya for Saudi Arabia in hopes of improving her life, but she was instead met with untold suffering.

She also detailed the physical and mental torture that other Kenyans working in the gulf country are going through, and urged the government to intervene.

“I left Kenya to go to Saudi Arabia with the hopes of getting a better life and to be honest, mine was just a tip on the iceberg, people are suffering there,” she said.

