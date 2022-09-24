Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Engineers from Kenya Railways were deployed to recover the train but what caused its derailment remained unclear/Ojwang Joe

County News

Derailed passenger train blocks Kisumu-Kakamega Rd, KR engineers on site

The train, a routine passenger service, which departed from the capital city on Friday for its journey to the lakeside city was reported to have detailed at 7am on Saturday.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 24 — A passenger train en route to Kisumu from Nairobi has derailed, blocking a section of the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

The train, a routine passenger service, which departed from the capital city on Friday for its journey to the lakeside city was reported to have detailed at 7am on Saturday.

Passengers were evacuated with no injuries reported.

Motorists were diverted to a nearby flyover which had been closed for ongoing construction works.

Engineers from Kenya Railways were deployed to recover the train but what caused its derailment remained unclear.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Advocates urge CJ Koome to entrench IT use in magistracies

Muchela emphasized on the need to adopt measures to hasten the process of training magistrates to familiarize themselves with the virtual court platform and...

27 mins ago

Kenya

Ebola deaths in Uganda climb to four

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – A total of four people have died from the highly contagious Ebola virus in Uganda, where the authorities declared...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua says govt to review CBC with aim of improving it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua says the Government will review the Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) with the aim of improving...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Assembly adds 10 more committee to expedite legislative work

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – The 13th Parliament will work with an additional ten committees to discharge parliamentary work, according to changes in the...

17 hours ago

business

Top cooking oil brands still in retail market despite KEBS recall

In a letter earlier addressed to the Retail Traders Association of Kenya on Friday, KEBS recalled the edible oil brands citing non-compliance to standards...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Miguna announces changes in Home-coming date to Mashujaa Day

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna has announced a fresh date for his much-anticipated return to Nairobi after spending five years...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kamau Karori, Charles Kanjama, Eric Mutua conferred Senior Counsel titles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Lawyers Kamau Karori, Charles Kanjama and Eric Mutua have been conferred with senior counsel titles. In a gazette notice...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Sakaja defends cutting down of iconic tree along Kenyatta Avenue

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 23 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has defended the County from public attacks after staff cut down branches of the iconic...

20 hours ago