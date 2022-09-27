Connect with us

Road accident along Kendu Bay-Homa Bay road where 8 people were killed, Sep 26, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Death toll in Homa Bay-Kendu Bay road accident rises to 10

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 27 – The death toll of Homa Bay horrific road accident that occurred on Monday has risen to ten.

This is after two people who sustained serious injuries died while undergoing treatment at the Homa Bay County referral hospital.

Eight people died on the spot Monday evening in a grisly road accident that occurred near Got Kokech trading Centre along Homa-Bay-Kendu Bay Road.

The accident occurred when a Nissan passenger matatu which was ferrying passengers from Homa Bay town towards Kisumu collided head on with a fuel tanker.

The eight people who died on the spot included a woman, a schoolboy and six men.

Eyewitnesses say the matatu was trying to overtake another one near a corner on the road when the accident occurred.

“The accident occurred as the matatu driver was trying to overtake another Nissan. The matatu had a head-on collision with the tanker killing the passengers,” an eyewitness told local media.

Police had difficult time controlling members of the public who wanted to siphon fuel from the tanker.

Homa Bay County police commander Samson Kine confirmed that the driver of the tanker who survived the accident unhurt was arrested.

“He is in our custody and helping with investigations to ascertain what could have happened,” he said.

