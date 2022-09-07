DCI rescues 18 human trafficking victims in Athi River

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 7 – Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Detectives in Machakos have rescued 18 victims of human trafficking who were being held at a house in Athi River.

According to the DCI, the victims were enroute to a destination in the Gulf where they were allegedly to be sold as slaves.

“In a raid conducted by sleuths from the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit last evening, the 18 were about to be shipped out of the country when the hawk-eyed detectives arrived and rescued them, following Intelligence leads,” the investigative agency said.

The agency pointed out that the three suspects, Abdullahi Hussein Mohamed, 32, Hassan Ibrahim Godana, 35 and Chari Dulacha, 40 were arrested during the Tuesday evening raid.

The three suspects are currently in custody at the Muthaiga Police station ahead of arraignment.

The rescue of the victims and subsequent arrest of the suspects comes in the wake of increased cases of mistreatment of migrant workers in the gulf.

The DCI warned jobseekers to exercise caution in their job-hunting mission to avoid falling prey to human traffickers.

“Jobseekers are advised to be wary of unscrupulous employment agents who are not recognized by the government but end up sneaking out immigrants without proper documentation,” the agency said.

Detectives stated that the rescued victims are currently in protective custody as detectives continue with their documentation.