NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – President William Ruto on Tuesday announced that he had received and subsequently accepted the resignation of Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti.
DCI boss Kinoti resigns to pave way for new appointment in President Ruto’s govt
