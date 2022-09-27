Connect with us

DCI boss George Kinoti. Photo/FILE-CFM.

Kenya

DCI boss Kinoti resigns to pave way for new appointment in President Ruto’s govt

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – President William Ruto on Tuesday announced that he had received and subsequently accepted the resignation of Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti.

