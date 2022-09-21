Critical Infrastructure and Public Spaces Protection against Terror Attacks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – On this date nine years ago, in Westgate mall located in the suburbs of Westlands Nairobi, people were going about their business. Many were shopping, others were having late breakfast, while others were mingling and just relaxing. Their merry making was soon disrupted by sounds of gunfire the aftermath of which 67 people lay dead while more than 170 were injured. The attack orchestrated by the Al Qaida affiliated terror group, al Shabab would last for three days. This attack which happened in a public space would later redefine how Kenyans perceived recreational areas; clear that things were never going to be the same again, ever!

Terrorists target security installations, public transportation, learning institutions, places of worship, entertainment grounds, businesses centers and other critical infrastructure to ensure visibility of their attacks as a way of sending message to their target. Areas that were previously considered safe spaces are no longer so.

The success of a terror attack will be determined by whether the target is hard or soft, the motive of which is occasioned by the symbolic nature of assets. Hard targets that are otherwise well secured, while soft targets on the other hand are those easily exploited due to inadequate defence.

Critical national infrastructure are those assets, policies, processes, procedures and networks whose contribution to the country’s economy and social wellbeing is so immense that any disruption or denial automatically compromises national security. Public spaces on the other hand are places that are open and accessible to people. Roads, public squares, parks, shopping malls and beaches are typically considered as public spaces. To a limited extent, government buildings which are open to the public, such as public libraries are also public spaces although they tend to have restricted access.

Infrastructure security is the practice of protecting critical systems, policies, procedures and assets against physical and cyber threats. It refers to the protective security measures that are put in place by either a government or organizations to safeguard their assets both human and physical from attacks.

The government of Kenya through the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) has been in the fore front to build capacities of both individuals and organizations through in-house trainings to sensitize, create awareness and upskill capabilities on protection of critical infrastructure and public spaces. The trainings are geared towards inculcating a security consciousness amongst law enforcement agencies, private security firms and other relevant stakeholders.

The Centre also offers security assessment and survey exercises to various institutions to establish points of vulnerabilities within their security systems while providing appropriate recommendations on corrective measures. The ultimate aim is to have both public and private organizations adopt a more robust and practical security approach that enables them validate and review security plans that ensure resilience, response and business continuity. The need for organizations to own up their security processes and to inculcate a security culture that goes a long way into minimizing terror related risks cannot be underscored.

Guided by the Economic pillar under the National Strategy to Counter Violent Extremism (NSCVE), the Centre recognizes the significant role played by private sector in stimulating Kenya’s economy and has consequently enhanced partnerships with the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on vulnerability assessment, capacity building and extensive counter terrorism sensitization campaigns to leverage on security interventions that ensure ease of doing business.

Members of the public need to be aware that they have a cardinal obligation of reporting terror related activities and therefore need to always stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities within their areas of operation. They should be guided by the mantra- ‘If you see something say something and say exactly what you saw.’ Critical Infrastructure and Public spaces need to be protected and guarded against the threats of terrorism by all i.e the state actors, non-state actors and the general public to ensure that such environments are havens for socio-economic development and prosperity. Their security guarantees an atmosphere of freedom for both citizens and foreign nationals as well as maintenance of the revered position Kenya holds in the region and the world.