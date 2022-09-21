Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
An aerial view of National Assembly chambers/National Assembly

Kenya

Cracks emerge in ODM over Majority leader slot in National Assembly

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – A fierce battle is ensuing within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party  over the sharing of house leadership slots in the National Assembly.

At the heart of the wrangles is the majority leader position which was dished out to the Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi during Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya retreat last weekend retreat in Machakos County.

Former Minority Leader in the National Assembly John Mbadi has launched an onslaught on the slot saying the move by Orange Democratic Movement to designate it to his junior in the party leadership was an act of betrayal.

Having served as the Minority Leader in the previous house, Mbadi believes the position is betrothed to him.

“Sometimes certain decision are made against certain people and we keep quiet and people start imagining that we are comfortable,” he stated.

“I am not comfortable with this decision, the stature of the ODM chairman position must be respected. I can’t do the position of ODM chairman injustice by accepting that decision,” said Mbadi.

The ODM Party chairman lamented that the move by the Raila Odinga-led party to settle on Wandayi signified that he failed in his tenure as the Minority Leader in the 12th Parliament.

“If am the chairman in ODM and I lead the party outside then I don’t understand why when I come to the house, I am being led by someone who is my junior in the party. No democracy has such an arrangement,” Mbadi noted.

However, a section of Azimio MPs dismissed Mbadi claims on the majority leadership positions saying that he is a mere nominated leader and can’t purport to lead them in the August house.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale pointed out that the leadership of Azimio La Umoja well guided them on the coveted house leadership slots, a decision which was accepted by a majority of the leaders.

“You can’t purport to be the senior most in the house when you are nominated by the party. You need to be elected. You can’t lead members who are elected when you are nominated,” said Mwale.

“His chairmanship is for ODM but the house leadership is for Azimio La Umoja One Kenya,” he added.

Mbadi has however maintained he is a senior in the house regardless of whether he is nominated or elected.

The Nominated MP has since written to the party leadership protesting the appointment of Wandayi pushing for changes.

“The ODM party must know that I am not happy and I will not accept that decision. It is something that I don’t want. If I am back to the house logically it doesn’t make sense to relegate me to a subsidiary to someone who is my junior in my party,” Mbadi noted.

Sources claim that the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya is set to retreat on Friday to iron out the disagreements concerning the house leadership slot.

Positions in the Senate and the National Assembly such as Majority leader, Minority leader and the deputies, Majority and Minority whip and their deputies are some of the most coveted and come with additional packages.

Payment perks and having an influence on government Bills, and policies are some of the reasons driving Members of Parliament to strive to get into top leadership positions.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Featured

How Westgate attack inspired broad changes in multi-agency cooperation

Attackers began the raid with a shooting spree, indiscriminately spraying shoppers and staff with bullets while tossing grenades into crowds at the mall which...

1 min ago

Kenya

Azimio MPs protest IEBC interdiction of CEO Kulundu, claim she was a whistleblower

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – A section of Azimio La Umoja coalition party Member of Parliament have protested a move by the Independent Electoral...

11 mins ago

Kenya

Woman and daughter persecuted as witches, forced to stand on grave

KISII, Kenya, Sep 21 – Sarah Moraa recalls horrifying scenes on the night of 4th September when she was beaten and tied alongside her...

23 mins ago

Kenya

Former Tetu MP Gichuhi Mwangi elected Nyeri County Assembly Speaker

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Former Tetu Member of Parliament Gichuhi Mwangi has been elected as the new speaker of the county Assembly of...

60 mins ago

Kenya

EU disburses Sh845mn in support of legal aid services in Kenya

KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 21 – The European Union has disbursed Sh845 million to support free legal aid services to the vulnerable communities in Kenya....

1 hour ago

Kenya

Judiciary to partner with Senate to ensure devolution works – Koome

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – The Judiciary has pledged to partner with the Senate to ensure the devolved system of Government works optimally. Speaking...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Lobby group wants President Ruto to rescind directive on exclusive cargo transport via SGR

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 21 – Okoa Mombasa has urged President William Ruto to immediately rescind two government directives that require cargo at the Port...

1 hour ago

County News

Women traders in Kisii cushion themselves from high living costs through savings group

KISII, Kenya, Sep 21 – In Kisii town market, 55-year-old Mary Nyaboke is busy cutting her kales (Sukuma wiki) as she waits for customers...

2 hours ago