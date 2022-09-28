Court throws out divorce case against Linturi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – A magistrate court has dismissed the divorce case which was filed by Aldai Member of Parliament Maryanne Kitany against the newly nominated Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

Keitany who has been embroiled in a bitter relationship with Linturi had moved to court seeking seeking protection after the former Meru Seantor threw her out of their house.

Milimani chief magistrate Heston Nyaga however, ruled that Kitany failed to prove that she was legally married to Linturi.

Nyaga ruled that the doctrine of common law marriage no longer applies in Kenya and that customary law marriage is not a one-event or single-ceremony matter.