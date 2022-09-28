Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi when he was arraigned at a Nakuru court on January 11, 2022. / COURTESY

Kenya

Court throws out divorce case against Linturi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – A magistrate court has dismissed the divorce case which was filed by Aldai Member of Parliament Maryanne Kitany against the newly nominated Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

Keitany who has been embroiled in a bitter relationship with Linturi had moved to court seeking seeking protection after the former Meru Seantor threw her out of their house.

Milimani chief magistrate Heston Nyaga however, ruled that Kitany failed to prove that she was legally married to Linturi.

Nyaga ruled that the doctrine of common law marriage no longer applies in Kenya and that customary law marriage is not a one-event or single-ceremony matter.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Mt Kenya region reaps big after President Ruto appoints 7 CSs

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – The Mount Kenya region has reaped big in President William Ruto’s administration after he nominated seven Cabinet Secretaries out...

8 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto unveils first cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – President William Ruto on Tuesday named his first cabinet after winning a divisive election in August and defending his...

14 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto names Seven women to Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 27 – President William Ruto has named seven women to his 22-member cabinet, which is far short of the 50 percent...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Former CA Boss Mercy Wanjau named Secretary to the Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 27 – Former Acting Communications Authority of Kenya Director-General Mercy Wanjau has been nominated as the new Secretary to the Cabinet....

15 hours ago

Kenya

Japheth Koome nominated as IG after Mutyambai resigns

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 27-President William Ruto has nominated former Nairobi County Police boss Japheth Koome to the position of Inspector General of Police. Koome...

15 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto Retains Monica Juma in New Cabinet Appointments

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 27 – President William Ruto has retained immediate former Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma in his government as he...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Duale, Murkomen, Alice Wahome cabinet appointments to lead to three by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – The cabinet appointment of legislators Aden Duale, Kipchumba Murkomen and Alice Wahome into President William Ruto’s cabinet is likely...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary in President Ruto’s govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 27 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi is now the Prime Cabinet Secretary and the third most powerful official...

16 hours ago