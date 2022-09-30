Court suspends IEBC decision to interdict deputy CEO Ruth Kulundu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – The Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC) has suspended the decision by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)to interdict Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ruth Kulundu pending the hearing of a cases challenging it.

In the orders, Justice Jacob Gakeri further directed that the matter be certified as urgent, and the application be served upon the electoral commission within 14 days.

The application is now set for an inter partes hearing and further directions on October 24.