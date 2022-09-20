Connect with us

Maiyo garnered 23 votes against his closest competitor John Kathangu in hotly contested elections held at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development/KEVIN GITAU

Kenya

Court ejects Parents Association chairman Maiyo from office

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 20 – Embattled National Parents Association (NPA) chairman Nicholas Maiyo has been removed from office by a court order.

Justice Hedwig Ong’udi allowed the application by the new officials of the association and directed Maiyo to vacate office within 7 days.

During the hearing of the application, the court was told that Maiyo was not properly elected as the chairman of the association and has been holding the office illegally.

The new officials are Obuhatsa David Silas (Chairman) Eskimos Kobia (Secretary General).

The new officials are to take over office with immediate effect according to the order of the court.

Previously, the association was run by Musau Ndunda.

