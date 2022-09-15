Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
There are 3.5 people in forced labor for every thousand people in the world according to the 2021 Global Estimates of Modern Slavery report by ILO/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Concern as forced labor becomes prevalent with nearly 4 in a thousand people enslaved

Women and girls account for 11.8 million of those in forced labor. More than 3.3 million of all those in forced labor are children.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 — “It is better to hustle in your own country and have peace than suffer out there,” Diana Chepkemoi, 24, a Kenyan returning from Saudi Arabia where she worked as a domestic staff posited.

These were her foremost remarks minutes after she touched down at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Chepkemoi who was reportedly detained for weeks by her employer, made the comments on September 8 as she fought back tears while cautioning anyone who was seeking greener pastures abroad and particularly in the Middle East to learn from her predicament.

While Chepkemoi was lucky, many girls who have found themselves in a similar situation have not been as lucky with some returning home in coffins.

In June 2022, Celina Kazungu, 22, born in Malindi was returned in a coffin after she died under unclear circumstances while working as a house help in Saudi Arabia. Her family was left with many questions than answers.

The plight of Chepkemoi and Kazungu are just two among multiple cases of girls traveling to the Middle East in search of jobs out of desperation to fend for themselves and their families.

The current situation is not just limited to Africa. The critical question right now is how many people out there are working under forced labour? And why has it been difficult for governments from across the world to tackle this issue?

Latest estimates show that forced labor has increased significantly in the last five years, according to the International Labour Organization (ILO), Walk Free, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

According to the 2021 Global Estimates of Modern Slavery report released by ILO on September 12, forced labour accounts for 27.6 million of those in modern slavery.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But what is forced labour?

The ILO Forced Labour Convention, 1930 (No.29), 1 describes it as “all work or service which is exacted from any person under the menace of any penalty and for which the said person has not offered himself voluntarily.”

“There are 27.6 million people in situations of forced labor on any given day. This absolute number translates to 3.5 people in forced labor for every thousand people in the world,” the report reads in part.

Women and girls account for 11.8 million of those in forced labor. More than 3.3 million of all those in forced labor are children.

The report indicates that forced labor has spiked in recent years.

The 2021 Global Estimates of Modern Slavery report showed an increase of 2.7 million in the number of people in forced labor between 2016 and 2021, translating to a rise in the prevalence of forced labor from 3.4 to 3.5 per thousand people in the world.

“The increase in the number of people in forced labor was driven entirely by forced labor in the private economy, both in forced commercial sexual exploitation and in forced labor in other sectors,” the report said.

According to the report, Africa accounts for 3.8 million people in forced labor while Asia and the Pacific are hosts to more than half of the global total (15.1 million), followed by Europe and Central Asia (4.1 million).

The Americas accounts for 3.6 million while the numbers in the Arab States stand at 0.9 million.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

According to the report, the regional ranking “changes considerably when forced labor is expressed as a proportion of the population.”

“By this measure, forced labor is highest in the Arab States (5.3 per thousand people), followed by Europe and Central Asia (4.4 per thousand), the Americas and Asia and the Pacific (both at 3.5 per thousand), and Africa (2.9 per thousand),” the report shows.

The report argues that migrant workers are more than three times more likely to be in forced labor than non-migrant adult workers.

While migration has a largely positive effect on individuals, households, communities, and societies, the report shows that migrants are particularly vulnerable to forced labor and trafficking, because of irregular or poorly governed migration, or unfair and unethical recruitment practices.

While commenting on the report, ILO Director-General Guy Ryder said trade unions, employers, organizations, civil society, and ordinary people have to cooperate to arrest the situation.

“It is shocking that the situation of modern slavery is not improving. Nothing can justify the persistence of this fundamental abuse of human rights,” he said.

António Vitorino, IOM Director-General on his part said the report underscores the urgency of ensuring that all migration is safe, orderly, and regular.

“Reducing the vulnerability of migrants to forced labor and trafficking in persons depends first and foremost on national policy and legal frameworks that respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all migrants — and potential migrants — at all stages of the migration process, regardless of their migration status,” he said.

Grace Forrest, Founding Director of Walk Free argued that political goodwill is the key to ending human rights abuses across the globe.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Modern slavery is the antithesis of sustainable development. Yet, in 2022, it continues to underpin our global economy. It is a man-made problem, connected to both historical slavery and persisting structural inequality,” she said.

To end modern slavery and misuse of workers, the report proposes a raft of measures including improving and enforcing laws and labour inspections, ending state-imposed forced labour, and stronger measures to combat forced labour and trafficking in business and supply chains.

It further proposes the extension of social protection, strengthening legal protections, and raising the legal age of marriage to 18 without exception.

Other measures include addressing the increased risk of trafficking and forced labour for migrant workers, promoting fair and ethical recruitment, and greater support for women, girls, and vulnerable individuals.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Karua: I will not be silenced, this is not my first time outside govt

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has assured that she will not be silenced as she settles in the opposition...

24 mins ago

Kenya

Omtatah vows to continue with activism despite being a Senator

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – Even though he is an elected official, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has vowed to keep the flame of activism...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Speaker Kingi to represent Ruto in Angola president’s inaguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi will be representing President William Ruto in the inauguration of the President-Elect Joao Lourenco. Kingi...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto holds phone conversation with Canadian PM Trudeau

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday discussed regional security in a telephone call with President William Ruto. During...

3 hours ago

Judicial Appointments

Soweto: All credit goes to Ruto for appointment of judges, JSC failed

In a commentary shared on her social media account on Thursday, Soweto who represented Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in a Supreme Court petition...

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Ruto commits to UN framework on the resolution of dispute over Sahrawi

The announcement attracted mixed reactions from foreign-policy analysts with a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who declined to be named, saying...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Fuel prices jump by Sh20 after subsidies cut

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Fuel prices in Kenya surged to record highs on Thursday after the new government slashed subsidies, piling on misery...

5 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto mourns Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – President William Ruto has sent a message of condolence to the family, Governor and residents of Baringo County following...

6 hours ago