CJ Koome is expected to officiate over the inauguration of President-Elect Ruto. /JUDICIARY

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome Gazettes 123 Judges and Magistrates to Hear Poll Petitions

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 16 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has gazetted Judges and Magistrates to hear election petitions arising from last month’s General Election.

According to a gazette notice dated September 16, a total of 123 judges and magistrates drawn from across the country will take part in the exercise

“IN EXERCISE of the powers conferred by Section 75 of the Elections Act, 2011 and Rule 6 (3) of the Elections (Parliamentary and County Elections) Petition Rules, 2017, the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya directs that the Election Petitions whose details are given hereunder shall be heard in the Election Courts comprising of the Judges and Magistrates listed and sitting at the Court stations indicated in the schedule,” the gazette notice read in part.

On Wednesday, Yvonne Mbae who is the Senior ICT Officer at the Senior Principal Magistrate division said that the Member of County Assembly (MCA) petitions are the highest at 77, followed by MPs at 28.

Petitions challenging Governor elections are 12, Woman Representative four while those challenging senator elections are two.

Those who have lodged petitions against Governor elections include ANC’s Sakwa Bunyasi who is contesting the election of ODM’s Paul Otuoma (Busia) and Evans Kidero (Independent) who is challenging the election of ODM’s Glady Wanga (Homa bay).

Other gubernatorial petitions include UDA’s Katoo ole Metito who is challenging the election of Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado) and Purity Ngirici (Independent) who is contesting the election of UDA’s Ann Waiguru (Kirinyaga).

Others are Patrick Musimba (Independent) versus Wiper’s Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni),

Two Senator petitions are in the counties of Vihiga and Narok.

Some of the constituencies where MP elections have been contested include Kimilili, Budalangi, Mandera North, Eldas, Kiambu, Bahati, Imenti North, Laikipia East and West Mugirango.

