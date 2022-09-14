Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati/FILE/CFM - Moses Muoki

Kenya

Chebukati thanks President Ruto for continued recognition

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 14 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has thanked President William Ruto for recognizing his efforts in enhancing the country’s democracy.

For the third time on Tuesday, President Ruto lauded Chebukati as an exemplary civil servant who “stood firm and delivered credible polls.”

“It is appropriate to single out for special mention Chebukati for standing firm, resisting bribery, intimidation, and blackmail, and doing the right thing,” Ruto said during his speech after being inaugurated as Kenya’s fifth President.

President Ruto hailed Chebukati as an exemplary performer who resisted the temptation of subverting the people’s will.

Chebukati thanked the Head of State for acknowledging his role “for raising the bar on integrity and the standards of public service in the country.”

“I feel proud to have contributed to strengthening democracy in Kenya. God bless,” Chebukati said.

Chebukati had previously alleged that he had been offered a significant bribe to interfere with the August polls.

The electoral body boss also thanked his colleagues’ Commissioners Abdi Guliye, Boya Molo, the agency’s Chief Executive Officer Hussein Marjan, and the commission’s staff for delivering credible polls.

Chebukati also thanked his family, who stood by him during the electioneering period.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I would also like to sincerely thank my lovely wife Mary, my children Rachel my parents, and larger family for the continuous prayers and for standing by me during the election period,” he said.

Chebukati is due for retirement in September 2023 alongside Commissioners Guliye and Molu.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

New president Ruto pledges to work for all Kenyans

Nairobi (AFP), Sep 13 – William Ruto pledged to work for all Kenyans after he was sworn in as president at a pomp-filled ceremony...

13 hours ago

Top stories

Kenya Healthcare Federation salutes President Dr Ruto’s health reform commitments

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – The Kenya Healthcare Federation (KHF) has welcomed health sector reform proposals outlined by President Dr. William Ruto in his...

15 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto reveals plan to scrap fuel subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 13 – President William Ruto says Kenya would spend Sh200 Billion if it was to continue implementing the fuel subsidy. In...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Creating a better business environment key agenda, President Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto says his ‘immediate agenda’ after taking over the Presidency of the country will be to implement...

16 hours ago

EDUCATION

Ruto review Education curriculum, says public participation key n implementing CBC

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 13 – The fate of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) now lies with a task force set to be launched next week...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to Sign Executive Order Giving Police Financial Autonomy

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 13 – President William Ruto is set to sign an Executive Order giving the National Police Service (NPS) financial autonomy with...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Keeping the promise: President Ruto to revert port operations to Mombasa

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – President William Ruto has assured coastal residents that he will revert port operations back to Mombasa in line with...

17 hours ago

Top stories

Exit Uhuru, enter President William Samoei Ruto

President William Samoei Ruto took over power from Uhuru Kenyatta on September 13, 2022 after defeating the former president’s preferred successor Raila Odinga in...

17 hours ago