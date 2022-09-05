Connect with us

Celebrations in Nyeri after Supreme Court verdict upholding President-elect Ruto's win. /CFM

Top stories

Celebrations rock Nyeri, Nakuru, Kisii and other parts of Kenya as Supreme Court upholds Ruto’s win

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Celebrations rocked various parts of the country including Nyeri, Nakuru and Kisii after the Supreme Court upheld the win of President-Elect William Ruto.

Leaders from various counties are leading their supporters as they take to streets and towns for celebrations.

Dennis Gekara a Kisii resident said he is happy with the verdict asked President William Ruto to unite the country.

“We have been waiting for this moment and thank our judges for upholding the Constitution, we ask Ruto to fulfil his promises to Kenyans,” he said.

The Supreme Court said they are satisfied that the President Elect William Ruto attained the 50 per cent plus one threshold, and upheld his election.

The judges found that the petitioners did not provide a water tight case in regards to the 50 per cent plus one vote requirement.

Chief Justice Martha Koome who delivered the verdict said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the chairperson’s mathematical rounding off is correct.

“The president-elect attained 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast as evidenced by Forms,” she stated.

The judges unanimously found that William Samoei Ruto was validly elected as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

The verdict followed Odinga’s consolidated petition which sought to overturn Ruto’s victory on claims that the electoral commission manipulated the votes to favour him.

“Petitions one to seven are hereby dismissed. We declare that the election of William Ruto as President is valid, each party to bear its own costs,” Koome stated.

Ruto was declared the President Elect on August 15, 2022 after garnering 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the votes cast, against Odinga’s 6,942,930 votes, translating to 48.85 per cent of the votes cast.

