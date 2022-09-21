Connect with us

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak speaks to the media. /KNA

Kenya

Call free toll number 1551 to report corruption-related incidents – EACC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 21 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has released a free toll number 1551 where Kenyans can now report incidents of corruption.

The service is available between Mondays – Friday during working hours of 8.00 am to 5.00 pm.

The anti-graft body also notified Kenyans that they can also report corruption-related incidents at any Huduma centers countrywide.

The agency further disclosed that the self-declaration forms can be found in all the Huduma Centers countrywide.

On September 2, 2022, the agency directed all the leaders who were elected on August 9, 2022, General Election to declare their wealth within their first 30 days in office.

