President William Ruto when he unveiled his new cabinet. /STATE HOUSE

Kenya

Cabinet nominees express gratitude to President William Ruto

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Some of the individuals nominated to the Cabinet have taken to social media to express their gratitude to President William Ruto, for considering them in the team that will assist him to implement his first term plan.

Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale who was nominated to head the Defense docket stated that the appointment was an expression of the faith that the President has in him, and vowed to serve earnestly in his capacity.

“I am indeed humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Kenya as Cabinet Secretary for Defence. I thank you, My President, for your belief in my leadership and for bestowing me with this noble opportunity,” Duale stated.

“I look forward to serving the people of Kenya and under your leadership and guidance, I shall ensure that Kenya’s territorial sovereignty is upheld at all times.”

Youth Affairs and Sports CS nominee Ababu Namwamba expressed his appreciation to the President for appointing him to head the department.

Former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who was named the head of Trade and Enterprises docket exuded confidence that they will transform the country fortunes.

“I feel great and this is a dream come true for me and I want to thank my good friend President William Ruto. I am looking forward to playing my role and assisting him in taking this country to the next level,” Kuria stated.

Nominated Senator Soipan Tuya said her appointment to be the Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Forestry which is a first one, will serve as an affirmation to Maa girls that all dreams are valid.

On his part former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi said his appointment to the head the Agriculture docker is an opportunity to better the lives of a kenyan farmer.

