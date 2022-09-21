Connect with us

Bill and Melinda French Gates have called on leaders to keep commitments to world's poorest and invest in innovation, ingenuity to continue saving millions of lives.

Bill Gates Foundation to invest $100mn to aid global food & nutrition efforts

BERNARD MOMANYI

Published

NEW York, USA, Sep 21 – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced plans to invest $100 million to aid global food and nutrition efforts.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Mark Suzman, the foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, who spoke at the annual Goalkeepers event in New York hosted by Bill & Melinda French Gates and attended by several world leaders and goalkeepers from across the world.

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is investing $100M to aid global food & nutrition efforts,” Suzman told the Goalkeepers event held at the Jazz at Lincoln Centre. “We’ll work with African leaders to make fertilizer more accessible and leverage the African Development Bank Group’s efforts to increase food production.”  

Suzman said the foundation is keen on food insecurity because “it is one of the biggest issues facing our world right now, and addressing it is only possible with collaboration and strong investments in resilient food systems for the long term.”

Speakers at this year’s Goalkeepers event include Bill & Melinda Gates, Prime Ministers Mia Mottley (Barbados), Pedro Sànchez (Spain) among other key players who have made remarkable contributions to the path towards achieving global goals.

On Tuesday, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced four winners of its Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards recognized for their work as remarkable changemakers in advancing progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in their communities and around the world.

[This article will be updated]

Read the story below for more:

Gates Foundation Honors Four Leaders With 2022 Goalkeepers Global Goals Awards for Their Inspiring Efforts to Drive Progress for All

