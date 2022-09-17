Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Family of two imprisoned US citizens -- WNBA star Brittney Griner and former marine Paul Whelan -- met with President Biden at the White House to discuss efforts at winning their release from Russian custody

World

Biden meets relatives of Americans jailed in Russia

Published

Washington (AFP), Sep 17 – President Joe Biden met Friday with relatives of basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow US citizen Paul Whelan, who are both imprisoned in Russia, as the US works to bring them home, the White House said.

In separate Oval Office meetings, Biden conferred with Whelan’s sister, Elizabeth Whelan, and then Cherelle Griner, the wife of the Olympic gold medalist.

After the meetings the White House released a statement saying Biden “appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long.”

The statement did not include any details about the status of talks with Russian authorities, but National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters earlier in the day that “discussions are ongoing” to secure Griner’s release.

“The president is not going to let up. He’s confident that this is going to remain at the forefront of his mind and his team’s mind,” Kirby said.

In this file photo taken on June 15, 2020 Paul Whelan, a former US marine accused of espionage, stands inside a defendants’ cage as he waits to hear his verdict in Moscow © AFP/File / Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV

Cherelle Griner, in a statement released by her wife’s agent, thanked Biden for the meeting and his “administration’s efforts to secure her release.”

“I’ve felt every minute of the grueling seven months without her,” she said.

In August, Moscow said it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap for Griner, sparking hopes of a rapid resolution.

Kirby said the Biden administration had made what he called a serious proposal but “they are not responding to our offer.”

“These two individuals ought to be home already. Period,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February, shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for possessing vape cartridges with a small amount of cannabis oil.

Cherelle Griner, pictured in July, 2022, said she has felt “every minute” of the seven months spent without Brittney Griner © AFP/File / MAX HERMAN

The 31-year-old, who was in Russia to play for the professional Yekaterinburg team during her off-season from the Phoenix Mercury, was charged with smuggling narcotics.

In early August she was sentenced to nine years in a penal colony.

Former US marine Whelan, 52, was arrested in December 2018 and accused by Russian security services of spying.

He was detained on a visit to Moscow to attend a wedding when he took a USB drive from an acquaintance, thinking it contained holiday photographs. He did not look at the contents of the drive, but his lawyer said it contained “state secrets.”

The former security official at a vehicle parts company — who also has British, Canadian and Irish passports — was sentenced to 16 years on espionage charges in June 2020.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Russians bid farewell to Gorbachev, but without Putin

Moscow (AFP), Sep 3 – Russians on Saturday paid their final respects to the last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, in a...

September 3, 2022

World

Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday announced that it had detained an alleged Islamic State (IS) suicide bomber who was planning to fly to India to attack...

August 24, 2022

Kenya

Russia congratulates President-elect Ruto on election win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Russia has expressed confidence in continuing and developing further cooperation with Kenya following the win by President-elect William Ruto...

August 18, 2022

Fifth Estate

ASEAN should not be duped by the U.S. on the Taiwan issue

The just concluded 55th meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers in Cambodia was not business as usual. Due to...

August 6, 2022

Focus on China

Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan condemned by African leaders

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently defied warnings from Beijing and landed in a military aircraft in Taiwan,  becoming the highest U.S. official to...

August 5, 2022

Focus on China

Statement by China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) — China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday issued a statement on Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy...

August 3, 2022

Focus on China

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the phone

On the evening of July 28, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on the phone at the request of the...

July 29, 2022

Focus on China

China, Sierra Leone hail traditional ties as FMs speak over phone

China and Sierra Leone on Tuesday hailed the “reliable and strong” traditional ties and vowed to boost cooperation as Chinese State Councilor and Foreign...

July 21, 2022