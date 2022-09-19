Connect with us

Baringo Deputy Governor Kipng’ok to be buried Saturday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 19 – Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng’ok who died last Wednesday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will be buried on Saturday at his Solian home in Eldama-Ravine Sub-county.

Burial Committee chairman Elijah Kimanyim told the Kenya News Agency (KNA) that preparations for Kipng’ok’s burial are in top gear in his homes in Solian, Emom, Nairobi and Kericho.

Kimanyim said the funeral service will be held at the Solian Girls High School.

The deputy governor is said to have developed breathing difficulties.

He was elected alongside his boss Benjamin Cheboi during the August 9 polls.

