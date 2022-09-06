Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in 4-day visit to India to boost ties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to begin her four-day visit to India from Monday and will focus on connectivity, energy and food security as well as trade and investment opportunities.

Both Bangladesh and India share a lot of similarities in terms of culture, economics, language, political history, and religion. Despite the fact that India was instrumental in Bangladesh’s independence, the relationship between New Delhi and Dhaka has never been especially warm or free of squabbles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka gave a boost to the relationship between both countries. In recent years, several deals have been reached between the countries in both the diplomatic and economic arenas.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Ministers Modi and Sheikh Hasina India and Bangladesh have attained tangible results in several areas including settling land and maritime boundary demarcation, security, connectivity, development cooperation, cultural exchange, power and energy, trade and commerce, blue economy, defence.

According to reports, Bangladesh has been growing by leaps and bounds recently.

Last year, the United Nations decided to strike the South Asian economy off its list of the world’s least developed nations. Notably, both the two countries are closely collaborating in every sector, from security and border management to mutually beneficial trade and investment flows, enhanced bilateral and sub-regional multimodal connectivity, greater power and energy cooperation, developmental assistance and capacity building exchanges, cultural and closer people-to-people ties.



