Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Tourism CS Najib Balala.

NATIONAL NEWS

Balala: Cherera, 3 other dissenting IEBC commissioners should be brought to book

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 -Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala is now pushing for the prosecution of the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)  who disowned the August 9 presidential results.

Balala pointed out that the move by the four commissioners who include Juliana Cherera (Vice Chair), Justus Nyaganya, Francis Wandera and Irene Masit was nothing short of impunity that risked plunging the nation into chaos.

“Impunity must be dealt with or otherwise it will return to haunt us….. the people who almost caused bloodshed on the night of the IEBC result announcement…the likes of team Cherera must be brought to book,” Balala wrote on twitter while reacting to a tweet that Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator had tweeted asking President-elect William Ruto not to allow his principal secretary to insult leaders as he pointed it was the conduct of leaders in the Jubilee administration.

In the reply, Balala mentioned that the four dissenting IEBC commissioners being brought to was nothing out of vengeance arguing that their acts of impunity being ignored might haunt the nation in the future.

 “It is not vengeance but order in the public interest,” he tweeted

The Supreme Court has ruled that last minute wrangles in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cannot be a basis for nullifying the presidential election.

The judgment was read by Chief Justice Martha Koome on the issue of whether the electoral body carried out the verification, tallying, and declaration of results in accordance with Article 138 (3) (c) and 138 (10) of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court bench ruled that even though the provision of the constitution doesn’t envisage that the Chairperson should act alone in the verification, tallying, and declaration of results, the four dissenting commissioner were not locked out of the process.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We however take cognizant that the four dissenting commissioners actively took part in verification, tallying and declaration of the results from the beginning and until just before the declaration of the results,” Koome stated.

“They took turns announcing the results that were verified and tallied and were present and active during the actual verification exercise at Bomas,” she said.

The 7-judge bench upheld the tallying process saying IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati worked in line with Article 138(4) and 138 (10) of the constitution as he involved the rest of poll commissioners until the last minute before violence erupted in Bomas.

“Are we to nullify an election on the basis of last minute boardroom rapture? The details that remains of which scanty and contradictory between the chairperson and part of  its commissioners,” Koome stated as she read the summarized ruling.

The Supreme Court threw out Odinga’s prayers that the election be nullified on the basis that the commission was unable to conduct free and fair election due to dysfunctionality.

“Clearly the current dysfunctionality at  the commission doesn’t affect the conduct of the 2022 elections. We are satisfied that notwithstanding the division of the commission,IEBC conducted the verification and tallying in accordance with the constitution,”Koome stated.

The IEBC commissioners held a press conference where they said they were not a party to what Chebukati was about to declare saying the results were handled in an opaque manner.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President-elect Ruto allied Farmers Party petitions Parliament to remove Cherera-four from IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Farmers Party – affiliated with President-Elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has petitioned the National Assembly to initiate...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta says queen Elizabeth was ‘a towering icon of selfless service’

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Queen Elizabeth II was “a towering icon of selfless service” who occupied a special place in Kenyan hearts, the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta thanks Kenyans for supporting his administration as KDF bids him farewell

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has thanked Kenyans for the support they accorded his administration for the last 10 years. President...

18 hours ago

Top stories

President-Elect Ruto lauds Kenya Kwanza legislators for ensuring dominance in Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – President Elect William Ruto has lauded Members of Parliament in both the National Assembly and the Senate for ensuring...

20 hours ago

Top stories

Mutahi Ngunyi ready for Ruto presidency after clearing from State House

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, who was one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advisor, says he is now ready for President-Elect...

20 hours ago

Top stories

High Court orders IEBC to gazette Talib as Wiper nominee for National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – High Court has resolved the row over the nomination slot within Wiper Party by ordering the Independent Electoral and...

24 hours ago

Capital Health

Study by NTA shows Tobacco Control organs in Health Ministry underfunded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – A report by the National Taxpayers Association (NTA) shows the Tobacco Control Board and Division of Noncommunicable diseases (NCD),...

2 days ago

Top stories

New Senate Speaker Kingi urges legislators to put aside differences, work unitedly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – New Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has urged legislators to put their political differences aside and unite to serve Kenyans....

2 days ago