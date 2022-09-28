Connect with us

NMS Director General (Left) and Nairobi Governor Sakaja. /COURTESY

Kenya

BADI to formally hand over all NMS functions to Sakaja on Friday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 28 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi will officially handover all transferred functions back to Nairobi County Government on Friday.

A communication by the County’s Director of Public Communication Beryl Okundi indicated that Badi will handover the functions as per the deed of transfer to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, at City Hall Nairobi.

“On Friday 30th September, 2022, the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, Director General, Lt. General Mohammed Badi will formally hand over all funtions as per the Deed of Transfer to Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja,” Okundi stated.

During the swearing in ceremony of Sakaja as the Governor, Badi committed to a smooth transition and eventually transfer of all the functions which he was overseeing.

Badi reported that NMS had accomplished their tasks as assigned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and that they are ready to handover.

He urged Sakaja to carry on with ongoing projects which were being undertaken by the agency.

The deed of transfer was signed on February 25, 2020, by then Governor Mike Sonko and then Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, with the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sakaja on his part described NMS as a cocktail of hits and misses, noting that they have succeeded in some sectors and failed in others.

On successes Sakaja pointed out constructions of hospitals in several sub counties but noted that they now need to be equipped, he mentioned carros putting up the streets and digging of several boreholes.

He also outlined some of its failures including leaving behind huge pending bills and uncollected garbage.

