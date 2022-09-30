Badi formally hands over all NMS functions to Governor Sakaja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 30 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Mohammed Badi officially handed over all transferred functions back to Nairobi County Government on Friday.

Badi handed over the functions as per the deed of transfer signed in February 2020.

During the swearing in ceremony of Sakaja as the Governor, Badi committed to a smooth transition and eventually transfer of all the functions which he was overseeing.

Badi reported that NMS had accomplished their tasks as assigned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and that they are ready to handover.

Developing story…..