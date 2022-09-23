Connect with us

Ledama Ole kina/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Babu, Ladema accuse ODM of betrayal as fight for committee slots gets nasty

Mbadi was first to express his displeasure in the line-up unveiled on Saturday by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka questioning why he was overlooked for the House Leader slot despite having a stellar performance as a Minority Leader in the Twelfth Parliament.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 — The disquiet in the Orange Democratic Party over the proposed House Committee leadership line-up has attracted new casualties with Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Narok Senator Ladema Ole Kina calling out the Raila Odinga-led outfit for what they termed as betrayal and blackmail.

Babu who is serving his second term as a legislator protested the decision of his party to reportedly award Nominated MP and ODM Chairman John Mbadi with the Chairmanship of the powerful Public Accounts Committee which he claims had been promised to him.

The former Student Organization of Nairobi University (SONU) leader vowed to put up a fight arguing Mbadi should be satisfied that he had been rewarded through nomination back to Parliament after he gave up his Homa Bay Gubernatorial bid.

On the hand, Narok Senator Ledama Olekina has also castigated ODM for giving leadership slots to new members and rallied long-term members to fight for the positions.

Raila summoned all his MPs to a crisis meeting which is slated for Monday.

