Police were deployed at the Supreme Court registry at Milimani Law Courts on August 22, 2022 as petitioners raced against time to file their case. /NJOKI KIHIU

Presidential Petitions

Azimio, UDA say no demos planned after Supreme Court verdict

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Sept 4 – The Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) have denounced notices calling for nationwide demonstrations after the Supreme Court Ruling on the presidential petition due Monday.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina distanced herself from the letter purported to have been issued by her as a doctored document pushed out by the political opponents.

“Desperation by the masters of forgeries,” the UDA official tweeted.

The fake notice made a clarion call to all supporters of the party led by President-Elect William Ruto to take to the streets for peaceful protests on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the presidential election petition challenging Ruto’s August 9 victory.

On his part, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale indicated that the Azimio coalition party leadership had not called for any form of demonstrations anywhere in Kenya.

He stated that the Coalition Party “is confident of a positive ruling after its lawyers presented facts.”

Deputy President William Ruto who was declared winner in the contest has in the meantime assured that he will respect the outcome of the Supreme Court judges.

“I want to assure you that I respect the law, and as Kenya Kwanza we will respect the outcome of the Supreme Court,” he said at a church service in Nakuru on Sunday.

The petition was filed by his rival Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya alliance, who accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of rigging the results in favour of Ruto.

The National Police Service on Saturday issued a warning to the public against gathering at the Supreme Court when judges deliver the verdict on the presidential petition challenging Ruto’s victpory.

A seven-judge bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome concluded hearings of the consolidated petition on Friday and is now expected to issue a verdict on Monday.

Acting Inspector General of Police Noor Gabow said in a statement that access to the Supreme Court shall be limited to the public, adding that all roads leading to the court premises shall remain closed.

Police Headquarters has already ordered security to be intensified in hotspots ahead of the much awaited verdict.

The Supreme Court concluded hearings of the consolidated petition seeking to nullify the victory handed to President-Elect William Ruto following the August 9 presidential election

