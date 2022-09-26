Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
IEBC Deputy CEO, Ruth Kulundu. /COURTESY

Kenya

Azimio to hold peaceful march over interdiction of IEBC deputy CEO Kulundu

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya legislators will on Monday conduct peaceful march to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices to protest the interdiction of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ruth Kulundu over allegations of gross misconduct and insubordination. 

The lawmakers maintained that Kulundu was interdicted for being a whistleblower in the August 9 elections.

They further indicated that her interdiction was a witch-hunt choreographed by chairman Wafula Chebukati’s wing in the commission for having assisted the four dissenting IEBC commissioners. 

IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan accused Kulundu of misconduct for arranging an illegal commission plenary meeting without approval. 

In the meeting, the four commissioners who disputed the 2022 presidential election results picked law firms that would represent the commission in the consolidated presidential election petition. 

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Phillip Etale stated that the legislators will converge at Koinange Street where they will start the walk to the agency’s Anniversary offices.

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi and Nominated MP Sabina Chege last week claimed that the move to interdict Kulundu was a witch-hunt choreographed by Commission’s Chairperson Wafula Chebukati’s wing in the commission for having assisted the four dissenting IEBC commissioners.

Kulundu was issued with a second show cause letter by IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan.

The Deputy CEO in charge of Operations was accused of convening a commission plenary meeting on August 26th without the approval or delegation of Marjan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police launch operation to arrest bandits in Turkana after 11 people killed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Police have launched a multi-agency operation to arrest perpetrators of Turkana East bandit attack that left eleven people dead....

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto orders operation to flush out cattle rustlers in Turkana

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – President William Ruto has ordered for a major operation to flash out cattle rustlers who killed 8 police officers,...

1 hour ago

County News

3 children among 5 killed in a crash involving PSV van in Mtito Andei

The head on collision involved a lorry and a 14-seater Public Service Vehicle (PSV) belonging to Kinatwa Prestige Sacco.

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

House Speaker, CoG chief condole with Gachagua after the loss of his brother

Jack, a civil engineer, died at Jamii Nursing Home in Karatina on Saturday after battling diabetes and blood pressure for twenty years.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Having granted police financial autonomy, we demand results: Ruto

The Head of State said having moved the NPS budget from the Office of the President with the Inspector General of Police having been...

18 hours ago

JUDICIARY

Musinga confident of expeditious clearing of CoA backlog after new appointments

Musinga, who admitted the court was overwhelmed by the backlog of cases due to a personnel deficit, said the additional judges will help expedite...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua’s remarks on forest farming attract fierce criticism

Gachagua was referring to a practice known as forest farming (shamba system) which entails the cultivation of crops under a managed tree canopy.

22 hours ago

EDUCATION

USIU-Africa delivers first set of fully online MBA graduands

The class comprising twelve graduands was part of more than 1,339 graduates who received their degrees in various Undergraduate and Postgraduate and Doctorate disciplines...

23 hours ago