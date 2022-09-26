Azimio to hold peaceful march over interdiction of IEBC deputy CEO Kulundu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya legislators will on Monday conduct peaceful march to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) offices to protest the interdiction of the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ruth Kulundu over allegations of gross misconduct and insubordination.

The lawmakers maintained that Kulundu was interdicted for being a whistleblower in the August 9 elections.

They further indicated that her interdiction was a witch-hunt choreographed by chairman Wafula Chebukati’s wing in the commission for having assisted the four dissenting IEBC commissioners.

IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein Marjan accused Kulundu of misconduct for arranging an illegal commission plenary meeting without approval.

In the meeting, the four commissioners who disputed the 2022 presidential election results picked law firms that would represent the commission in the consolidated presidential election petition.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director of Communications Phillip Etale stated that the legislators will converge at Koinange Street where they will start the walk to the agency’s Anniversary offices.

Kulundu was issued with a second show cause letter by IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan.

The Deputy CEO in charge of Operations was accused of convening a commission plenary meeting on August 26th without the approval or delegation of Marjan.