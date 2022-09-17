Azimio settles on Unguja MP Wandayi as its House leader, Mbui to deputize

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party has unveiled Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as its House leader.

While briefing the press on Saturday after concluding their two-day retreat in Machakos, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka asserted that Azimio still controls the majority in the National Assembly as per a coalition agreement deposited at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP).

Wandayi will be deputized by his Kathiani counterpart Robert Mbui from Wiper Party, a constituent party within Azimio.

“Azimio La Umoja One Kenya is legitimately the majority party in the national assembly. We have advised our members to take up majority roles,” Musyoka stated.

Azimio designated Suna East MP Junet Mohammed as its House Whip in the 13th Parliament having served as Minority Whip in the previous House.

He will be deputized by Jubilee Party’s nominated MP Sabina Chege.

The question on who between Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and their rival Kenya Kwanza wields the majority in the house is still a contested legal issue setting the stage for a confrontation in the House that may require the Speaker’s intervention.

Some Azimio constituent parties have decamped to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance opening up the issue of majority and minority in the National Assembly to a legal contest.

The majority battle may require interpretation by House Speaker Moses Wetangula or ultimately by the court.

In the Senate where Azimio La Umoja One Kenya is a minority coalition, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo will be the Minority Leader once the house convenes.

Kitui Senator Enock Wambua of the Wiper Party and a key ally of Musyoka will deputize Madzayo.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo will serve the house as the Minority Whip having served as Deputy Majority Leader in the third Senate.

She will be deputized by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna according to the line-up released on Saturday.