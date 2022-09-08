Azimio objects to Wetangula’s bid for Speaker post, says documents filed uprocedurally

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya Members of Parliament have objected to Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula’s bid for the post of Speaker of the National Assembly.

Speaking before the National Assembly on Thursday, Ruaraka MP Otieno Kajwang questioned the status of Wetangula’s resignation as Bungoma Senator.

“I ask you returning officer to find that Moses Wetangula is not eligible to be a candidate for the speaker of this house,” he stated.

He claimed he resigned to no one as Former Senator Speaker Kenneth Lusaka had been elected as Bungoma Governor and his term had ended.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa however objected to the allegations saying :It’s indeed preposterous for Kajwang to make an allegations with no evidence of the letter that Wetangula resigned on August 9th.”

“It’s true that our term ended on August 8th but the term of the Speaker continues to perpetuity.”

He stated that Muturi was still the speaker until a new one is elected.