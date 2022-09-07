Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The National Assembly. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Azimio, Kenya Kwanza hold PG meetings to agree on house leadership

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Members of Parliament from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and Kenya Kwanza are holding their Parliamentary Group meetings to agree on house leadership positions and Speaker candidates.

President-Elect William Ruto will meet his Kenya Kwanza Alliance troops at the Deputy President’s Official Residence in Karen.

Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya MPs, on the other hand, are converging at the Maasai Lodge in Rongai.

Kenya Kwanza says it will field Bungoma Senator-elect Moses Wetangula as its candidate for the National Assembly Speaker seat, while Azimio is fronting former Speaker Kenneth Marende.

Kenya Kwanza is fronting former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi in the Senate race.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

DCI rescues 18 human trafficking victims in Athi River

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 7 – Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Detectives in Machakos have rescued 18 victims of human trafficking who were being held...

11 mins ago

Kenya

Smooth sailing for Wetangula as Kalonzo to withdraw from National Assembly Speaker race

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 7 – It might be a smooth sailing for Kenya Kwanza in their bid to clinch the Speaker position in the...

44 mins ago

JOBS

PSC invites applications for Principal Secretaries posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has invited interested and qualified Kenyans to apply for the positions of Principal Secretaries....

3 hours ago

Kenya

Uganda bans ‘immoral’ festival linked to sex, drugs, LGBTQ

KAMPALA, Uganda, Sep 6 – Uganda’s parliament on Tuesday slapped a ban on a popular music festival, the second time that authorities have taken...

17 hours ago

Kenya

I am not looking for a job but I am willing to work should President-Elect Ruto accept me – Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha says he is not looking for a job but is willing to work should...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Tshisekedi congratulates President-Elect Ruto after Supreme Court upholds win

Nairobi, Kenya, Sep 5 – President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has joined other leaders across the globe in congratulating...

19 hours ago

Top stories

Envoys congratulate President-Elect Ruto, terming Kenya a mature democracy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Embassies and High Commissions in Kenya have issued a joint statement congratulating President-Elect William Ruto after the Supreme Court...

20 hours ago

Kenya

Maendeleo ya Wanawake urges President-Elect Ruto to reach out to mama Ngina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – The Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO) has urged President-Elect William Ruto to reach out to former first lady Mama...

20 hours ago