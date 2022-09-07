Azimio, Kenya Kwanza hold PG meetings to agree on house leadership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Members of Parliament from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party and Kenya Kwanza are holding their Parliamentary Group meetings to agree on house leadership positions and Speaker candidates.

President-Elect William Ruto will meet his Kenya Kwanza Alliance troops at the Deputy President’s Official Residence in Karen.

Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya MPs, on the other hand, are converging at the Maasai Lodge in Rongai.

Kenya Kwanza says it will field Bungoma Senator-elect Moses Wetangula as its candidate for the National Assembly Speaker seat, while Azimio is fronting former Speaker Kenneth Marende.

Kenya Kwanza is fronting former Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi in the Senate race.