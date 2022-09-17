Azimio fights to present a united front in race for Governors’ Council captaincy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – The Council of Governors is expected to unveil its new Chairperson later on Saturday to replace former Embu Governor Martin Wambora following the induction of newly-elected county chiefs.

Three governors: Anne Waiguru of Kirinyaga, Joseph Ole Lenku of Kajiado and Ahmed Abdullahi of Wajir are in the race to pick Wambora’s successor even as Azimio intensified efforts to present a single candidate.

Reports indicate an Azimio caucus settled on Lenku but it remained unclear whether Ahmed would step down to support the coalition’s preferred candidate.

The governing Kenya Kwanza Alliance is keen to capture the slot having presented Waiguru as its sole candidate.

While addressing the council of governors in Mombasa on Thursday when he opened the induction conference for county governors, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua sought to allay fears that Waiguru’s presidency of the council would disadvantage the council given the need for a vocal person capable of facing the national executive in championing for the council’s interest.

“You don’t need to look for anybody from the opposition to push me and Ruto, we are already persuaded. We just need good leaders who we can engage,” he averred.

The DP urged governors to work together irrespective of their political affiliations and not to be influenced by any external forces on the process of electing their new chair.

“I want to invite all of you to disregard the various political coalitions. We are all now elected to serve the people of Kenya. I will be very proactive in intervening in all situations where you need interventions,” Gachagua told the governors.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to ensure all governors are adequately resourced to execute functions in their respective counties.

Gachagua said Ruto’s administration would convene a coordination summit regularly to provide a platform for a consultative forum between the presidency and elected governors.

“The coordination summit will be convened regularly as per the law. We will do it twice a year and if need be we can do it as many times. He (Ruto) has given a commitment that the first summit will be convened before the end of the year,” he stated.

County governments have in the past blamed the national government over delayed allocation of funds, a move the governors noted impeded delivery of services in the devolved units.

The induction summit marked the first meeting of the county chiefs after the August 9 General Election.

The induction summit featured discussions on key intergovernmental issues including the strengthening of relations between the national and county government.

Other issues discussed at the summit include devolution and timely allocation of funds to the devolved units of government.